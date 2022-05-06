Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.