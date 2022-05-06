Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94.
In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.
About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.