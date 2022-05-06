Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

NYSE BFAM traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.21. 701,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

