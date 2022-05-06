Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BCOV opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

