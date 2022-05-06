BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.2% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 598,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

