BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of BV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,151. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.
Several analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightView (BV)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.