BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of BV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,151. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BrightView by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BrightView by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BrightView by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.