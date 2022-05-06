Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BCO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 357,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,423. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

