Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $580,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

