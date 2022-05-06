British American Tobacco (BATS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) recently:

5/6/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/24/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,780 ($47.22) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/8/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 3,675 ($45.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,550 ($44.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 47.50 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,300 ($41.22). The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,317. The firm has a market cap of £75.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($43.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,225.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,982.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.15), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($347,999.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14 shares of company stock valued at $46,081.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

