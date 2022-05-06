Brokerages Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $28,853,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 896,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,067. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

