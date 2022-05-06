Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post $90.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $400.84 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 325,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.