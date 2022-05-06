Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 51.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.44. 675,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,075. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

