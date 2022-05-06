Brokerages Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NU.

Get NU alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

NU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 17,485,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,565,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. NU has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,393,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.