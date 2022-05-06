Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 10,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,230. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.