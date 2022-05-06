Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 686,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.