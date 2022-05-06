Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 686,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

