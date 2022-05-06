Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Joint reported sales of $20.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Joint stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 3,238,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

