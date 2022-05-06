Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report sales of $149.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.20 million. Upwork posted sales of $124.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $603.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.16 million to $609.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $765.61 million, with estimates ranging from $757.79 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Upwork by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 93.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,528. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

