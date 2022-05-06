Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.12 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $59.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $152.83. 6,140,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,018. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

