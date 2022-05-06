Brokerages Expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.52). Enjoy Technology posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,012,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enjoy Technology by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $11,050,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENJY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

