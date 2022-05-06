Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,685. The company has a market cap of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

