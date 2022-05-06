Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

MODN opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

