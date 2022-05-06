Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

