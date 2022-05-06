Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to report ($2.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. 507,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,755. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

