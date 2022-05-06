Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $21.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $25.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $11.30 on Friday, reaching $234.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,536. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.