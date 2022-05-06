Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will report $56.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.32 million and the lowest is $56.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $237.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $237.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.17 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $283.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 192,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

