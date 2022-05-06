Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $34.81

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Antero Resources has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,145,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

