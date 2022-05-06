Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price at $6.43

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

CLOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

