Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price at $6.43

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.
CLOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
