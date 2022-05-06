Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. 1,914,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

