Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.55. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

