Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT at $8.42

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About InnovAge (Get Rating)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
