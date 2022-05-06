Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,551 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

