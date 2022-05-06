Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $19.78

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.30. 18,613,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,989,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.