Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT at $45.38

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPIFF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPIFF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.