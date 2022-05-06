Brokerages Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price at $9.50

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.