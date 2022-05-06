Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $175.75

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE PLD opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. Prologis has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 89,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

