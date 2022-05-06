Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at 20.14

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

RKLB traded down 0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 6.26 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $87,828,000.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.