Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $144.65

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $96.85 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

