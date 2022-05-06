Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $327.75

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 70.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $2,463,000.

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.30. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.