Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 116

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.45).
RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,189.88).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Recommended Stories
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.