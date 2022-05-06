Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $29.88

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 222,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

