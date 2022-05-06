Brokers Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

