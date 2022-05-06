Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 154.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

BIP stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,740.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,457 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

