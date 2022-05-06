Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29 to $2.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Bruker by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bruker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

