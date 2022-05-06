Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29 to $2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.539 billion to $2.587 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,377. Bruker has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.