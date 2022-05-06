Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 3,948 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of A opened at $122.15 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

