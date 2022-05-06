Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $456.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

