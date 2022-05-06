Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

