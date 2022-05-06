Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.