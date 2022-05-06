Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,785.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,171.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.