Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.44 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.