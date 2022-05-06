Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.80 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

